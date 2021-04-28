Kiermaier went 1-for-5 with a triple and a run in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Kiermaier's first three-bagger of the season ultimately resulted in him scoring the first run of the game in the first inning, as he crossed the plate later in the frame when Randy Arozarena reached on a fielding error. Kiermaier has reached safely in eight of the last nine games in which he's logged at least one plate appearance, but he's still sporting just a .273 on-base percentage and remains in search of his first home run.