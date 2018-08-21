Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a double in a win over the Royals on Monday.

The struggling outfielder had a rare taste of of offensive success, generating only his second multi-hit effort of August. Kiermaier appeared to be hitting his stride at the plate as July came to a close, going 7-for-20 over the last five games of the month. However, a 2-for-31 start to the new month quickly snuffed out any momentum he may have generated, although Kiermaier may now be in the midst of another resurgence -- factoring in Monday's production, he's 7-for-21 with three doubles and an RBI over his last six contests.