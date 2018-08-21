Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Laces three hits in win
Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a double in a win over the Royals on Monday.
The struggling outfielder had a rare taste of of offensive success, generating only his second multi-hit effort of August. Kiermaier appeared to be hitting his stride at the plate as July came to a close, going 7-for-20 over the last five games of the month. However, a 2-for-31 start to the new month quickly snuffed out any momentum he may have generated, although Kiermaier may now be in the midst of another resurgence -- factoring in Monday's production, he's 7-for-21 with three doubles and an RBI over his last six contests.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resting in series finale•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Scuffling at plate in August•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Stays productive in return to lineup•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Held out in series finale•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Leaves yard in loss•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Pops third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...