Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Laces timely double
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.
Kiermaier generated one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Rays on the night. The outfielder had been mired in a 2-for-25 funk over the previous eight games, and Tuesday's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 10. However, Kiermaier's successful night at the plate only served to push his monthly average to .200, a testament to how tough August has been for him at the plate overall.
