Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Kiermaier's revitalized bat continued to make noise Sunday, with the outfielder extending the Rays' lead to 5-0 with his third-inning three-bagger. The Gold Glover got his average up to .200 for the first time all season with Sunday's effort, which also marked his sixth game hitting safely over the last seven. Kiermaier also has triples in back-to-back games and has impressive rapped out six overall in 2018.