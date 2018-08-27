Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Laces two-run triple in win
Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.
Kiermaier's revitalized bat continued to make noise Sunday, with the outfielder extending the Rays' lead to 5-0 with his third-inning three-bagger. The Gold Glover got his average up to .200 for the first time all season with Sunday's effort, which also marked his sixth game hitting safely over the last seven. Kiermaier also has triples in back-to-back games and has impressive rapped out six overall in 2018.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Steals ninth base•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Could be emerging from slump•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Laces three hits in win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resting in series finale•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Scuffling at plate in August•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Stays productive in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...