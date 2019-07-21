Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Lands on IL with thumb sprain
Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left thumb sprain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He suffered the injury in Saturday's contest while sliding into first base for a single. Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Avisail Garcia is starting in center field and hitting sixth in the finale against the White Sox.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Suffers thumb sprain•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Leaves Saturday's contest•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting amid rough patch•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Will sit in Game 2•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Kicks off second half spectacularly•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Impressive on basepaths in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...