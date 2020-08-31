Kiermaier, who'd gone 1-for-4 with an RBI single in his return from a back injury Saturday, went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

The defensive-minded outfielder made his presence felt in the rout by slugging his first homer of the season to cap off a three-run fifth inning. Kiermaiers bat has shown some signs of life as August has unfolded, and he'll enter the final game of the month Monday slashing .262/.384/.393 since the calendar flipped.