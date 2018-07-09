Kiermaier (back) is starting in center field and leading off Monday against the Tigers, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He sat out Sunday's game with back tightness, but it was apparently a minor ailment. Kiermaier is hitting .141/.236/.234 with one home run and five steals in 16 games since returning from the disabled list. His 29.2 percent strikeout rate over that stretch is a little concerning, but better days are likely ahead, and it's nice to see him contributing on the bases even while struggling to reach base.