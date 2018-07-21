Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Leaves game early
Kiermaier exited Friday's tilt against the Marlins due to right foot discomfort.
Kiermaier was likely removed as a precaution, and he'll be listed as day-to-day until more information becomes known. He'll be reevaluated prior to Saturday's matchup to determine his status moving forward.
