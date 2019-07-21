Kiermaier exited Saturday's contest in the eighth inning after injuring his thumb, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kiermaier slid into first base in an effort to beat out a ground ball and was removed after being examined on the field. He had entered the game as a defensive replacement for Austin Meadows after beginning the game on the bench. There is currently no word as to the seriousness of the injury.

