Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Leaves yard in loss
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.
The 28-year-old provided one of the only highlights for the Rays, squaring up on his fourth homer of the season and second of the last four games. Kiermaier has hit safely in each contest during that span as well, and he now has back-to-back multi-hit efforts for the first time this season. It may be a sign that the Gold Glover's bat is finally starting to awaken after his return from thumb surgery June 19, and he's now raised his season average 39 points during July after going 6-for-38 over his first 10 games back.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?