Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

The 28-year-old provided one of the only highlights for the Rays, squaring up on his fourth homer of the season and second of the last four games. Kiermaier has hit safely in each contest during that span as well, and he now has back-to-back multi-hit efforts for the first time this season. It may be a sign that the Gold Glover's bat is finally starting to awaken after his return from thumb surgery June 19, and he's now raised his season average 39 points during July after going 6-for-38 over his first 10 games back.