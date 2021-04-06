Kiermaier is expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list after suffering from left quadriceps tightness in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays could wait a day or two to see how Kiermaier responds to treatment, but assuming he requires a stint on the IL, Manuel Margot would likely have a clear path to an everyday role in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows. Kiermaier had previously battled left quad tightness in mid-March, so the Rays could be incentivized to hold him out longer than the minimum 10 days in order to lessen the chances of the injury cropping up again later this season.