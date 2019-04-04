Kiermaier went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

Kiermaier saw a four-game hitting streak snapped, but he did reach safely for the fifth straight contest by virtue of drawing his first free pass of the season. That also led to the 28-year-old breaking the ice in the stolen base category for 2019, an aspect of his offensive profile that has seen a decline over the prior season in each of the last two years.