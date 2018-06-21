Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Looking for first hit since DL return
Kiermaier, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday, is 0-for-9 overall in his two games since returning from the disabled list due to a thumb injury.
Kiermaier was sidelined just over two months, so it's little surprise he's struggling with his timing at the plate. The Gold Glover also hadn't had much of a chance to get acclimated to the new season before his injury, as he'd suited up for only 12 games before hurting his thumb. Now back at full health, he'll look to improve on an early line that sits at a dreadful .135/.211/.192 across his first 57 plate appearances of 2018.
