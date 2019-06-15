Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Makes noise as in-game replacement
Kiermaier entered Friday's win over the Angels as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a stolen base and two runs.
Kiermaier was initially called on to hit for Mike Zunino in the sixth and delivered with a single that plated Ji-Man Choi. The left-handed hitting outfielder had originally gotten the night off with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Angels, but his eventual insertion into the contest allowed him to extend a modest hitting streak to four games, a stretch during which he's also now recorded a stolen base in three consecutive contests. Kiermaier is enjoying a productive month at the plate overall, with Friday's production pushing his average in June to an impressive .298.
