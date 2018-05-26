Kiermaier (thumb) will have a medical evaluation next Friday to check on the status of his progress, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier has already started doing some outfield work and is still shooting for a pre-All-Star-break return. The Gold and Platinum Glove outfielder remains without an official recovery timeline, but he reports feeling good about his surgically repaired thumb at this stage of the process.

