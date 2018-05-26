Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Medical checkup forthcoming
Kiermaier (thumb) will have a medical evaluation next Friday to check on the status of his progress, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier has already started doing some outfield work and is still shooting for a pre-All-Star-break return. The Gold and Platinum Glove outfielder remains without an official recovery timeline, but he reports feeling good about his surgically repaired thumb at this stage of the process.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Will join team on road trip•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Needs surgery, could be out until July•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Exits with thumb injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.