The Rays placed Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left quadriceps strain, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

As anticipated, Kiermaier will be shut down for at least the next week and a half after suffering a recurrence of the injury he previously sustained in mid-March during spring training. The Rays recalled infielder Kevin Padlo from the taxi squad in a corresponding move, but Manuel Margot will be the leading candidate to serve as the primary replacement for Kiermaier in center field.