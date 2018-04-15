Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: MRI on tap Monday
Kiermaier (finger) will receive an MRI on Monday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Although a more definitive timeframe for Kiermaier's return should become available after Monday's examination, it appears the center fielder could be facing an extended absence. The 27-year-old indicated that he expects he'll be out for awhile after exiting Sunday's game with what was diagnosed as a sprained right thumb. Should he land on the DL, Johnny Field and Rob Refsnyder could be in line to see more time in the Rays' outfield.
