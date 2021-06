Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Kiermaier put together his first multi-hit effort since May 31 while also logging his first extra-base hit since that date. The defensive-minded outfielder remains in an extended slump, however, as he carries a .215/.277/.300 slash line and just six RBI across 141 plate appearances this season.