Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Kiermaier's 416-foot shot to right with Yandy Diaz aboard in the seventh extended the Rays' lead to 4-0 at the time. The Platinum Glove outfielder's acrobatic grab of a Jurickson Profar drive preceded his offensive fireworks in the top half of the frame. Kiermaier is enjoying a strong offensive start to June, as he's now 11-for-37 over his first nine games of the month and has a trio of multi-hit efforts over the last five contests.