Kiermaier was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday and is expected to miss 8-12 weeks.

This is a brutal blow for Kiermaier, who is set to miss extended time for a third consecutive season due to injury -- he missed 61 games with a fractured hip in 2017 and 48 games in 2016 due to a broken wrist. The 27-year-old suffered the injury while sliding headfirst into second base during Sunday's game against the Phillies, and subsequent tests revealed ligament damage that will require him to go under the knife. The Rays haven't announced a possible timetable for his return at this point, but early indications are that he'll be sidelined for at least seven weeks. For comparison, Mike Trout missed around six weeks last season after sustaining a similar injury to his non-throwing hand. Seeing as Kiermaier sustained the injury to his throwing hand, a longer absence should be expected. Expect a more concrete timetable to emerge in the coming days. In the meantime, look for Johnny Field and Rob Refsnyder to see more playing time while Kiermaier is sidelined.