Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in Friday's lineup
Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier will head to the bench Friday with left-hander CC Sabathia taking the mound for the Yankees. The 29-year-old has a .926 OPS with two homers in his last eight games. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field and bat ninth in his stead.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Multi-RBI effort in win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resting in series finale•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Drives in four against Boston•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Belts sixth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano, and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal