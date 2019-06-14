Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier will head to the bench Friday with left-hander CC Sabathia taking the mound for the Yankees. The 29-year-old has a .926 OPS with two homers in his last eight games. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field and bat ninth in his stead.