Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in lineup Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kiermaier will get his first rest since May 30 during the series finale. Brett Phillips will man center field and bat ninth Sunday.
