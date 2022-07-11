Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Kiermaier (hip) will visit a specialist over the All-Star break and will be "down for some time," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he didn't say so explicitly, Cash's comments imply that Kiermaier won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break when he's first eligible to do so. The 32-year-old is on the IL for the second time in less than a month due to the hip issue, so he'll receive another medical opinion in the days to come before a decision is made on how to treat the injury. Kiermaier's absence for the foreseeable future should help keep rookie Josh Lowe well insulated in as an everyday player in the Tampa Bay outfield.