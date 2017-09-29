Play

Kiermaier is not in the lineup Friday for the second day in a row, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier appeared to be receiving a simple day off Thursday, but his absence from Friday's lineup, particularly with him hitting .290 this month, brings a potential injury into the equation. Regardless of why, though, Kiermaier will open on the bench Friday while Peter Bourjos gets the start in center field.

