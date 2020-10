Kiermaier (hand) is out of the lineup for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 30-year-old finds himself on the bench for the third straight contest after suffering the hand bruise on a hit by pitch during Game 3. Kiermaier appeared off the bench as a pinch runner and defensive replacement in Game 5 but has yet to register a plate appearance since the injury.