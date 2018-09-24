Kiermaier (back, shoulder) is not starting Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was pulled in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, which came a few innings after he appeared to hurt his back and left shoulder on a pair of spectacular catches against the outfield wall. The dual injuries will wind up costing him at least one start, with Mallex Smith sliding over to center field in his place and Austin Meadows getting the start in right.