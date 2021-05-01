site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday
Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kiermaier will get a breather after he went 0-for-10 with two walks and six strikeouts across the last three games. Manuel Margot will shift to center field and bat second.
