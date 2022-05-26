site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Thursday
Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
