Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
