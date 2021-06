Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in a 5-4 win over Baltimore.

Kiermaier notched his second three-hit game of the campaign and swiped his fifth bag. He drove in the Rays' third run in the first inning with an infield single. Kiermaier has collected five hits in seven at-bats over his past two contests, pushing his season batting average up 26 points to .231.