Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Kiermaier was in the middle of the Rays' ninth-inning rally, walking as the second batter of the frame and scoring what would stand as the game-winning run when Tommy Pham reached on an error four batters later. Both of Kiermaier's hits on the night were singles. The center fielder is hitting .252/.296/.435 with 11 homers, 17 stolen bases, 45 RBI and 48 runs scored in 96 games this season.