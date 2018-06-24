Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: On base twice Saturday
Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Yankees on Saturday.
Kiermaier finally broke through with a single after going hitless in his first three games since returning from an extended stint on the disabled list due to thumb surgery. The outfielder has a long way to go with respect to getting his numbers up to respectable levels, as his line still sits at .136/.227/.186 following Saturday's production.
