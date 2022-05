Kiermaier is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 32-year-old finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest with Brett Phillips receiving another start in center field. Kiermaier has a .171/.227/.329 slash line with three home runs, two stolen bases and a 30.7 percent strikeout rate through 29 games.