Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kiermaier isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier will take a seat for the second time in the last three games since southpaw Taylor Hearn is on the mound for Texas. Brett Phillips is starting in center field and batting ninth.
