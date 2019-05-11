Kiermaier sits Saturday against southpaw CC Sabathia and the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kiermaier may be slipping into a platoon role, as he's now been on the bench against the last three lefties the Rays have faced. He has a career .642 OPS against lefties compared to a .765 mark against righties. Guillermo Heredia gets the start in center field.

