site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-kevin-kiermaier-on-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier is not in the lineup Sunday at Seattle, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier has a .676 OPS through 15 games in June and will head to the bench with lefty Marco Gonzales starting for the Mariners. Brett Phillips will start in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read