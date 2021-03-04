Kiermaier (hip) is on track to make his spring debut next Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier has gotten ample time to recover from his hip injury, and he will get a few more days to get his feet under him before appearing in a game. Kiermaier has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, but barring any setbacks he will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent before Opening Day.