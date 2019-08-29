Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that the team has no plans to place Kiermaier (ribs) on the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Astros, marking his third consecutive absence due to bruised ribs. Cash's comments suggest that Kiermaier has shown improvement while he's been withheld from action the past few days, leaving the Rays optimistic that he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup for the weekend series with Cleveland. Avisail Garcia has been working as the Rays' center fielder in place of the banged-up Kiermaier.