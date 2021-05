Kiermaier (wrist) will participate in a full workout Tuesday and is very close to returning from the injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The defensive stalwart should slot in as the everyday center fielder upon being activated from his second IL stint of 2021. Kiermaier has been a consistent, though unremarkable offensive player in recent years, as he's hitting .217 this season, matching his average from both 2020 and 2018.