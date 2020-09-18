site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Kiermaier is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier was on the bench for Game 2 of Thursay's doubleheader and will remain out of the lineup Friday. Manuel Margot receives the start in center field for the Rays.
