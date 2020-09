Kiermaier is not starting Saturday against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Kiermaier and Manuel Margot have typically been platooning in center field this season, but Margot will get the nod Saturday despite righty Nathan Eovaldi starting for Boston. It's just the second time all season that Kiermaier has sat against a righty, though the fact that he's gone just 3-for-18 at the plate over his last eight games could have something to do with it.