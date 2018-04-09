Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of lineup Monday
Kiermaier (foot) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier fouled a ball off his foot during Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, and while he was able to finish out the game, he was noticeably limping at times later in the game according to Topkin. The issue remains bothersome enough to keep him out Monday, with Denard Span, Carlos Gomez and Mallex Smith holding down the outfield (from left to right) in his stead. Kiermaier should be considered day-to-day for now, but Topkin noted there was a crutch and a walking boot in front of the outfielder's locker Monday morning, so it's possible he could be sidelined for more than a few days.
