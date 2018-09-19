Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of lineup vs. left-hander
Kiermaier is not in the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier will head to the bench following six straight starts as southpaw Yohander Mendez takes the hill for the Rangers. Mallex Smith will start in center field while Carlos Gomez gets the nod in right for the series finale.
