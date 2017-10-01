Play

Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Mallex Smith will start in center field and hit eighth with Kiermaier out of the lineup. Kiermaier came back from an illness and played in Saturday's game, in which he went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases. Injuries limited Kiermaier to 98 games this season. In that time, he hit .276/.338/.450.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast