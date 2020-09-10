site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Many of the Rays' left-handed hitters, including Kiermaier, will head to the bench with lefty Mike Kickham on the hill for Boston. Manuel Margot will start in center field and lead off.
