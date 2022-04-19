site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Kiermaier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kiermaier will head to the bench Tuesday with lefty Justin Steele pitching for Chicago. Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Josh Lowe will start from left to right in the outfield.
