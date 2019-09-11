Kiermaier (neck) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was hoping to return Tuesday after leaving Sunday's game with neck spasms, but he did not appear in the series opener in Texas and is now set to miss a second straight start. Fortunately, his MRI came back clean, so an extended absence seems unlikely. Despite this issue and a couple other dings throughout the season, Kiermaier has managed to play in 116 games, which is already the second-highest total of his career.