Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out Wednesday
Kiermaier (neck) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier was hoping to return Tuesday after leaving Sunday's game with neck spasms, but he did not appear in the series opener in Texas and is now set to miss a second straight start. Fortunately, his MRI came back clean, so an extended absence seems unlikely. Despite this issue and a couple other dings throughout the season, Kiermaier has managed to play in 116 games, which is already the second-highest total of his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...