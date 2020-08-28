site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out with back injury
Kiermaier (back) is not in Friday's lineup against the Marlins.
He was pulled from Wednesday's game with back spasms and the issue is still bothering him. Manuel Margot will start in center field and bat seventh.
