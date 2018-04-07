Kiermaier is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox due to "general illness," Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

In his place, Carlos Gomez will patrol center field while Denard Span and Mallex Smith man the corner spots. Kiermaier has started seven of the Rays' eight games up to this point, but has been struggling mightily at the dish, going just 2-for-28 with 12 strikeouts. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's outing.