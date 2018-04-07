Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out with illness
Kiermaier is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox due to "general illness," Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
In his place, Carlos Gomez will patrol center field while Denard Span and Mallex Smith man the corner spots. Kiermaier has started seven of the Rays' eight games up to this point, but has been struggling mightily at the dish, going just 2-for-28 with 12 strikeouts. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's outing.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Early season struggles persist Sunday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Looking forward to regular season•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sluggish start to spring•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Bats leadoff Sunday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in action Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...