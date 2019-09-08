Kiermaier was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with neck spasms, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier was lifted for a pinch hitter during the fifth inning after going 0-for-2 with a run scored. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the 29-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time.

